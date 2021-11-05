Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $379.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.42.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $523.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.87. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $253.03 and a 1 year high of $533.99.

Arista Networks’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $3,719,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,823 shares of company stock valued at $128,836,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

