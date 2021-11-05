Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after buying an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

