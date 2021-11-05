Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,892. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $87.33.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $76,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

