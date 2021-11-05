Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Declares Not Available Dividend of $0.35

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) announced a Not Available dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 96.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.2%.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

