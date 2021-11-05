Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $20.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 43,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

