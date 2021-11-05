Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Insider Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.04. 3,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 109,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Specifically, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $137,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.05.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

