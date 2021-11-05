Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.30. 329,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,618. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcosa stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Arcosa worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

