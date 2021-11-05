Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.
Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. Arcosa has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
