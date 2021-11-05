Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. Arcosa has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Arcosa alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcosa stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Arcosa worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.