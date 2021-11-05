ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

