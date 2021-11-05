ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

