ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €35.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

