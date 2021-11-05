ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.65

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.65 and last traded at $105.74, with a volume of 875278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.80.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in ArcBest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ArcBest by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

