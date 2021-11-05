Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Issues Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $3.43. 124,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,213. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 10,089.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

