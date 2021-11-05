Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Issues Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $3.43. 124,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,213. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.55.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
