AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Receives $8.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQB shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

AQB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 69,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,406. The company has a quick ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 81.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.06.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 827,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 448,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,582,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

