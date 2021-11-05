AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 422,669 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of The Chemours worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. FMR LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after buying an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after acquiring an additional 337,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 27.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $304,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

