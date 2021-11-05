AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,365 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.30.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO opened at $192.91 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average of $169.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

