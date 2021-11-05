AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,622 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

