AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Western Digital worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $7,284,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after purchasing an additional 73,290 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 264.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 247,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of WDC opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.