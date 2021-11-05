AQR Capital Management LLC Has $16.65 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,905 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $16,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $160.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.91. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $164.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.89, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

