AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.40 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,431 shares of company stock worth $21,052,508. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Argus increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $495.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.