AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,962,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter valued at $1,800,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

ABEV stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.