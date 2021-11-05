Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $196.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $182.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.81.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,159. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $101.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Aptiv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Aptiv by 587.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 20,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.