Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Apria were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Apria by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period.

Shares of APR opened at $36.61 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

APR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In related news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $46,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $69,869.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,985.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

