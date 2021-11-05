Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Earnings Results

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 101,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

