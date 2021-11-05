AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. AppFolio posted earnings of $3.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,465,000 after buying an additional 535,970 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after buying an additional 181,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after buying an additional 485,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,195,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPF traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.01. 113,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,217. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average of $133.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.04.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

