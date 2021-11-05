APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of APA worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of APA by 63.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 72,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 2.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

