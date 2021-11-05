AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $320.00 at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $290.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.67. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a 12-month low of $184.20 and a 12-month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AON will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

