Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:ANVS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,303. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $249.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

In other Annovis Bio news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $496,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $520,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth about $2,574,000. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

