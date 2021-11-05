Annandale Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 575 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 117,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,053,000. Man Group plc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,765,000 after acquiring an additional 67,524 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.29. 30,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,657. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.06 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

