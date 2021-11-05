Annandale Capital LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Annandale Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.4% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,098,271. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

