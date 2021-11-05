Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,277 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

NLY opened at $8.52 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.