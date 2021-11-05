ankrETH One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,392.00 (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $128.76 million and $4,392.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for about $4,390.04 or 0.07163238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ankrETH has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00242959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

