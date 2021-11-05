Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

ANIX opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.64. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 18,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 57,153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

