Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) PT Raised to $48.00

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,228. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a market cap of $642.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.15. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,884.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $563,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.