ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $638.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.