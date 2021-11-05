Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch or Conch Cement is the largest cement manufacturer in the mainland China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $24.11 on Monday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

