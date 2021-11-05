Analyzing Klépierre (KLPEF) and Its Competitors

Klépierre (OTCMKTS: KLPEF) is one of 314 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Klépierre to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Klépierre has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre’s peers have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Klépierre and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 6 4 1 0 1.55 Klépierre Competitors 3528 14235 14043 339 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 2.41%. Given Klépierre’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Klépierre has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Klépierre and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $966.53 million -$897.51 million -8.00 Klépierre Competitors $728.66 million $21.86 million 19.56

Klépierre has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Klépierre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Klépierre Competitors 13.24% 3.11% 1.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Klépierre peers beat Klépierre on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

