Analysts Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Target Price at $3.40

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telefónica stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,757. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.