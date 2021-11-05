Analysts Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Target Price at $3.40

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Telefónica
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
