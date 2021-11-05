Analysts Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Price Target at $125.34

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.34.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.83. 543,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,815,715. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.28. The firm has a market cap of $611.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

