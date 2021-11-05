Analysts Set Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Price Target at €14.85

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.85 ($17.47).

SZU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of SZU traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €13.92 ($16.38). The stock had a trading volume of 220,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12-month high of €14.62 ($17.20). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.78 and its 200 day moving average is €13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

