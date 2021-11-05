Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target at C$140.27

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$140.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of RY stock traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$132.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$129.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.36. The stock has a market cap of C$188.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$96.17 and a twelve month high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2099994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$782,294.76. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,591 shares of company stock worth $2,294,844.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

