Analysts Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price at $111.00

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.63. 3,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48. Qualys has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 953,970 shares of company stock valued at $113,605,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

