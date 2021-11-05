Analysts Set Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Target Price at $3.25

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

PROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Progenity alerts:

NASDAQ PROG remained flat at $$3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,579,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,258,072. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Progenity has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $285.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.01.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progenity will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progenity by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Progenity by 153.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Progenity by 189.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after buying an additional 4,974,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athyrium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Progenity by 34.6% in the second quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP now owns 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,937,000 after buying an additional 9,365,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.