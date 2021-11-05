Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target at $516.29

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $516.29.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $5.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $522.17. 155,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,747. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $524.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

