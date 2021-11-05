Analysts Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT at $49.00

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,397. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.50. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

