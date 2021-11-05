Analysts Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) PT at $75.80

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHK shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

CHK traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,089. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 5,321.74% and a net margin of 112.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,965,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,773,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $346,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

