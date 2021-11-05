Analysts Offer Predictions for MVB Financial Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for MVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

