Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.33. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $1,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

