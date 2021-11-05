Analysts Issue Forecasts for Scientific Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCND)

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Scientific Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Scientific Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCND opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.21. Scientific Industries has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.

