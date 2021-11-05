Analysts Issue Forecasts for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

DCRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCRN. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $6,755,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $6,755,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

