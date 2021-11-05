Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.14. Sotherly Hotels reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.03. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

